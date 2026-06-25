A recent Minnesota political story highlights growing trouble for several party-endorsed candidates heading into the 2026 elections.

According to reporting from KSTP, GOP and DFL-endorsed candidates in Minnesota’s major statewide races are currently trailing both in polls and fundraising, raising questions about how much weight party endorsements still carry in the state’s politics.

None, but it does show how out-of-touch the “establishment” in both party’s really are, and in some cases how stupid the electorate (Republicans) is. You’ll see what I mean when it comes to the governors race.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican-endorsed candidate Adam Schwarze is polling behind better-known rivals like Michele Tafoya and Royce White, and also lags in fundraising.

In the DFL U.S. Senate race, Congresswoman Angie Craig skipped the DFL convention endorsing process altogether, and it was won easily by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. However, the KSTP/SurveyUSA poll shows Craig leading Flanagan 41% to 36%, it is within the margin of error. Craig also leads the fundraising race by a four-to-one margin.

In the gubernatorial race, endorsed GOP candidate Kendall Qualls is also trailing opponents such as Lisa Demuth and Mike Lindell in polling and financial strength.

As you can plainly see, this illustrates how stupid the majority of Republican voters in Minnesota are. Mike Lindell? You stupid buffoons.

They always, every election, it never fails, send some doofus candidates that have no chance of winning, and getting them on the ballot. From John Grunseth to Royce White to Scott Jensen to Jeff Johnson to Cal Ludeman, and the list goes on and on and on. It’s like they do it intentionally to give the W to the DFL. Seriously, these people are that stupid.

Anyone (including Trump) who thinks Mike Lindell is the best candidate and can beat Amy Klobuchar has their head up their ass.

If this poll turns out to be true by August’s primary and it does wind up being Lindell versus Klobuchar, Amy will win with at least 60% of the vote. As Baretta used to say, “You can take that to the bank.”

Minnesota’s endorsement conventions really don’t mean anything anymore, and that’s a good thing. The party elites from both sides have been deciding who gets on the ballot and who doesn’t for a long time. It’s the people’s choice, not there’s.

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