A University of St. Thomas student is gone from campus after a clipped video of her confrontation with left-wing faggot activist Derek Torstenson outside a Turning Point USA event featuring Riley Gaines at the University of Minnesota went viral. In the short clip she is heard telling the Russian-born provocateur to “go back to your own country,” followed by an expletive. The video, stripped of context and circulated by shit activists and fairy outlets eager for a racism narrative, triggered millions of views, online pile-ons, woke university statements about “hateful language,” and planned protests. The student issued a public apology and withdrew.

That outcome is a disgrace. She had every right to respond sharply to a professional asshole agitator. Eyewitness Sarah Barker, who was at the same October 14 event, described Torstenson’s standard tactics: megaphone held near people’s ears while he shouted insults such as “you’re a transphobe,” “you hate trans people,” and “you should have been aborted.” He also deployed a large folding fan stamped with the word “CUNT,” snapping it open and shut for maximum noise and provocation. Barker put it plainly: “He very much wants to incite people.” This is not peaceful protest; it’s calculated harassment designed to extract exactly the kind of heated reaction that can then be clipped and weaponized.

The student’s words were not a manifesto of racial hatred. Torstenson is a known Russian-born activist who inserts himself into these scenes precisely to create viral moments. Context mattered. The selective video and the instantaneous verdict of “racism” did not. Yet the student folded under the pressure, apologized, and left school. That was a mistake. Apologizing for defending yourself against deliberate provocation validates the tactic and signals that any young person can be destroyed for refusing to absorb abuse in silence. Dropping out hands the mob a complete victory and teaches every other student the same lesson: keep your head down or lose your future.

The fake, Twin Cities media’s role in this was contemptible. Outlets rushed to frame the story as a straightforward case of a white student spewing racist bile, amplifying the incomplete video while downplaying or ignoring the activist’s long record of provocation and the full circumstances of the exchange. They treated a partial clip as dispositive fact, fed the online outrage machine, and helped turn a college student’s momentary loss of composure into a career-ending scandal. These weren’t neutral reports; they were illegitimate, factually incomplete narratives that prioritized narrative over truth and helped destroy a young woman’s education. The same institutions that lecture endlessly about context, systemic pressures, and the need to “do better” showed none of that restraint when the target was convenient.

This is how speech is policed now: selective editing, rapid institutional surrender, and media amplification of the most inflammatory framing. Speech should never be policed. And you should never apologize to the ass hat left wing establishment. The student should have stood her ground. The university should have refused to treat an off-campus verbal exchange with a known agitator as grounds for effective exile. And the media should be held in the contempt they earned for participating in the destruction of a student over a story that was never as clean or as damning as they sold it.

Fuck the left. Never, ever apologize to those assholes. Ever.

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