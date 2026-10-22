Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R B
4d

Agreed! The radical left is a bunch of lunatics!

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𝕭𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖘 𝕬 𝕯𝖔𝖞𝖑𝖊's avatar
𝕭𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖘 𝕬 𝕯𝖔𝖞𝖑𝖊
4d

Never apologise to them.

It's an admission of guilt

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