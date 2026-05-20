Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida joined Liz Collin on her podcast to discuss Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Conviction Review Unit and the case that he says has put confidence in the criminal justice system on the line.

The case involves the brutal murder of 84-year-old Evelyn Malin who operated the Dollar Lake Store in rural Aitkin County for 50 years. On the morning of Feb. 25, 1998, she was found beaten and strangled in her room at the back of the store where she lived.

Brian Pippitt, a suspect in the killing, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. His conviction was upheld twice by the Minnesota Supreme Court. Three of his accomplices were also found guilty.

In 2024, Pippitt filed a motion to vacate his conviction with the backing of the Conviction Review Unit—a federally-funded project under Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project—which released a report recommending Pippitt’s “full exoneration.”

In September 2025, the Minnesota Board of Pardons voted 2-1 to commute Pippitt’s sentence. He was released from prison in January. His request to have his conviction vacated is still making its way through the courts.

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