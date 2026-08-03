ROCHESTER, Minn. (AI) — Shiloh Hendrix has filed an appeal of her disorderly conduct conviction stemming from a viral 2025 incident at a Rochester playground.

An Olmsted County jury found the 37-year-old woman guilty earlier this month of one count of disorderly conduct related to her confrontation with a man who recorded the encounter on his phone. Jurors acquitted her on a second count involving an 8-year-old Black autistic child.

The case arose from an April 28, 2025, incident at Roy Sutherland Playground near Soldiers Field Park. Video that later circulated widely showed Hendrix using a racial slur during the confrontation. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

After a multi-day trial, the jury returned its split verdict following roughly nine hours of deliberation. Judge Christa M. Daily sentenced Hendrix to a $1,000 fine, one year of supervised probation, 200 hours of community service, and a stayed 90-day jail term.

Defense attorney Brian Karalus filed the notice of appeal with the Minnesota Court of Appeals around July 30. No hearing date has been set. Karalus has previously said the defense intends to raise multiple issues from the trial proceedings.

The case has drawn significant attention over questions of free speech and the limits of disorderly conduct charges involving offensive language.

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