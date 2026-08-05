Shiloh Hendrix lawyer talks about the ‘civil liberties case of the century’
Sharmake Omar, a Somali male Karen, filming was previously charged with sexual assault of a minor.
A misdemeanor case in Minnesota that has gone viral is raising important questions about the First Amendment and freedom of speech.
Brian Karalus, the defense attorney in the middle of it all, joined Liz Collin on her podcast. He represents Shiloh Hendrix, the Rochester woman who has now been convicted of one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for calling a Somali agitator, “nigger.”
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