Shipping and transportation on the St. Louis River in Minnesota play a key role in the economy of the region, especially in connection with the nearby port city of Duluth. The river, which flows into Lake Superior, serves as a crucial artery for moving goods between the Midwest and global markets.

Historically, the St. Louis River was used by Indigenous peoples and later by fur traders and loggers as a transportation route. Today, its primary commercial function is tied to the Twin Ports of Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin—the largest and farthest inland freshwater port system in the world.

The lower stretch of the St. Louis River, particularly where it widens into the Duluth-Superior harbor, handles bulk cargo like taconite (iron ore pellets), coal, limestone, cement, and grain. These materials are typically loaded onto large freighters (lakers) that travel through the Great Lakes and beyond via the St. Lawrence Seaway.

In addition to freight shipping, the river supports local industries such as shipbuilding, commercial fishing, and recreational boating. Transportation infrastructure includes rail connections, highways, and intermodal terminals that link river shipping to other supply chains.

However, the river has also faced environmental challenges due to decades of industrial use. Cleanup and restoration efforts have been ongoing, particularly through the St. Louis River Area of Concern program, which aims to balance economic activity with environmental health.

