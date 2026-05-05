Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
1h

Walz and all around him are criminals. They need to be dealt with.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture