🚂 Early Development & Tourism

The area that became Shoreham was originally Ojibwe territory. European-American settlement in Becker County began in the late 1860s after the White Earth reservation was established.

Tourism took off in the 1880s when entrepreneurs like John K. West saw the potential of local lakes and built resorts and infrastructure. West founded the Pelican River Navigation Company, constructing locks and dams to connect Big and Little Detroit Lakes with Lake Sallie and Lake Melissa—and introduced steamboats to shuttle visitors.

Shoreham & the Lakes

Originally built to support this booming tourism, Shoreham’s docks, canals, and a lakeside hotel formed around 1900–1910.

Photographs from around 1910 show steamboats docked at Shoreham, linking it to the tourist buzz .

Landmarks like Pettibone Lodge, its cottages, pavilion, and bathing beach appeared in the 1920s–30s as Shoreham evolved into a full-fledged lakeside resort area .

Hotel Shoreham: A Century by the Shore

Built in 1910 by John K. West (backed by local financiers), Hotel Shoreham became a year‑round focal point for tourists arriving by steamboat and rail .

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2010, the hotel remained remarkably intact structurally, though modernized for efficiency (ATM, central AC) .

In 1974 the Lynch

Here's a historical snapshot of Shoreham, Minnesota:

Shoreham’s Origins

Shoreham began taking shape in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as part of a larger tourism boom around the Detroit Lakes region. It sits on the north shore of Lake Sallie in Becker County, an area originally inhabited by the Ojibwe people.

Steamboats and Railroads

In the 1880s and 1890s, the area's natural beauty attracted tourists from Minneapolis, Fargo, and beyond. Steamboats became a key part of Shoreham’s early identity. The Pelican River Navigation Company was formed by local entrepreneur John K. West to link lakes like Detroit, Sallie, and Melissa. A system of canals, dams, and locks allowed steamboats to travel between them, making Shoreham a hub for vacationers.

The Rise of Hotel Shoreham

In 1910, John K. West built Hotel Shoreham—just steps from the lake. It became the social and economic anchor of the community. Visitors arrived via rail or steamboat, and the hotel offered them lakeside luxury, recreation, and entertainment.

Golden Era of Resort Life

Through the 1920s–1940s, Shoreham thrived as a resort village. It featured a dance pavilion, bathing beach, cottages, and summer cabins. Families returned year after year. Fishing, boating, and swimming ruled the day. At night, people danced to live music under string lights.

Decline and Renewal

After World War II, the rise of automobiles and highways shifted vacation habits. Steamboats disappeared. Many old resorts faded or were demolished. But Shoreham quietly held on. The Hotel Shoreham survived, evolving with the times while retaining its century-old charm.

Today, Shoreham blends history with quiet lake life. It’s a place where the past is never far off, and summers still feel timeless.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness