Minnesota taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief. The system works.

After all, when a DFL government employee goes on a little six-car vandalism tour, leaving about $20,000 worth of scratched paint across Minneapolis, our justice system responded with the full force of accountability.

A one-day suspension.

Not two days. Let’s not get carried away. Just one.

The culprit, state employee Dylan Bryan Adams, works as a fiscal policy analyst for the Minnesota Department of Human Services—which is reassuring, because if you’re going to entrust someone with billions in taxpayer dollars, it’s comforting to know they at least have experience scratching expensive things that belong to other people.

Police say Adams keyed multiple Teslas around Minneapolis. The vehicles’ cameras captured the incidents, because unlike Minnesota’s justice system, Teslas apparently still believe in recording evidence.

But here’s where things get even more impressive.

Some of the vandalism allegedly occurred during the workday. State records show he logged a full eight-hour shift during at least one of the incidents. Adams explained he was simply “on a break.”

Ah yes. The classic workplace break activity: Coffee, checking email, vandalizing electric vehicles, maybe a quick snack.

During another incident he reportedly said he was “out sick.”

And honestly, who among us hasn’t taken a sick day to key a few cars?

Fortunately, investigators determined there was “insufficient evidence” that the vandalism occurred while he was officially working. Because if he was technically on break while committing the crime, then obviously the integrity of the Minnesota state workforce remains intact.

Then came the prosecutorial decision.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, led by Mary Moriarty, declined to file criminal charges and instead placed the case into a diversion program.

Diversion is the justice system’s version of a polite do-over. Complete a few requirements, promise not to do it again, and the criminal charges disappear like a snowbank in April.

Now imagine, just for a moment, a different scenario.

Picture a construction worker from Anoka or a plumber from Mankato caught on camera keying six cars and causing $20,000 in damage. Does anyone seriously believe the outcome would be no charges and a one-day HR timeout?

Of course not.

That’s the problem Minnesotans increasingly see: a two-tiered justice system.

One tier for politically connected institutions, government employees, and the bureaucracy.

Another tier for everyone else.

The second tier gets court dates, criminal records, and real consequences. The first tier gets restorative conversations and the occasional unpaid afternoon.

And to be clear, the Minnesota Department of Human Services did discipline Adams. They issued a statement explaining that his behavior undermined public trust.

Apparently the solution to undermining public trust is keeping the job and missing a single day of work.

It’s the sort of punishment that would make a middle school principal blush.

But the message is clear: if you’re inside the DFL government apparatus, accountability becomes extremely flexible. Rules bend. Consequences shrink. Crimes become “incidents,” and vandalism becomes a learning opportunity.

Meanwhile, ordinary citizens are left staring at the wreckage of fairness wondering how six acts of vandalism can somehow translate into a one-day suspension.

In Minnesota’s modern justice system, the math is simple.

Six crimes. $20,000 in damage. Zero charges. One day off.

Justice, apparently, has never been more efficient.

