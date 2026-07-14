In the land of the free and the home of the brave, where generations of Americans have bled and died so that even the most ungrateful degenerates can run their sleazy little businesses, one Minneapolis smut store decided to mark Independence Day by dropping its pants and shitting on the entire nation.

Meet Smitten Kitten—a smut shop on Lyndale and Lake that apparently sells dildos and delusions in equal measure. Pretty sure that’s where all those faggot anti-ICE belligerents get their dildo’s they proudly flail around while they are agitating and pleasuring each other with those dildo’s since no human would want anything to do with them.

On July 4, 2026, while decent Americans were firing up grills, watching fireworks, and remembering the audacious courage of 1776, this pathetic outpost of sexually perverted and frustrated rot posted a video rant declaring, in essence: “Fuck the Fourth of July. We ain’t proud of what this country was built on.”

The chick?

🤢🤮

I wouldn’t do her with Eric Swalwell’s dick. Or even Graham Platner’s.

Ish.

She’s hideous.

How profoundly original. How bravely edgy. Nothing says “enlightened progressive” like a profoundly ignorant staffer in a pink hat standing outside her shit shop of battery-operated vices, bleating hatred for the nation that protects her right to peddle them.

Smitten Kitten is a commercial parasite kicking the hand that feeds them. They operate in a country with rule of law, free speech (which they use to trash it), and a consumer base wealthy enough to afford their merchandise. On the one day dedicated to celebrating the founding that made all that possible, they chose performative contempt.

The United States doesn’t owe Smitten Kitten tolerance while they mock the sacrifices that secured it. The men who signed the Declaration (note to Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar and others… not one was a Somali or a muslim) weren’t perfect, many owned slaves, held prejudices, and failed in countless ways, but they risked everything to create a framework for human flourishing that has lifted more people out of misery than every socialist utopia combined. Unmatched in human history.

Smitten Kitten’s owners and staff don’t deserve boycotts alone. They deserve public ridicule and contempt. Let their store become a punchline: the place where “smitten” means falling in love with anti-American drivel and “kitten” describes the spineless weak people who can’t even pretend to respect the country that shelters them. If they hate what America was built on so viscerally, perhaps they should test their principles in one of the socialist paradises they openly admire, places where dissent like theirs gets you disappeared, not a viral video and sympathetic coverage from fellow travelers.

America’s patience with this garbage is not infinite. Businesses that openly despise the nation on its birthday aren’t exercising free speech in some noble tradition, they’re advertising their moral bankruptcy. Customers with any self-respect should take their business elsewhere. And the rest of us should remember: this is what Democrat ingratitude looks like when it has a storefront.

Smitten Kitten didn’t just disrespect Independence Day. They disrespected every veteran, every pioneer, every hardworking citizen who built something worth defending. For that, they earn not dialogue, but disdain. Loud, sustained, and unrelenting.

Happy belated Fourth of July, you contemptible clowns. The country you hate will still be here long after your sad little shop is forgotten.

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