Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins sparked controversy after revealing that federal audits found 5,000 deceased individuals still listed as SNAP recipients and about 500,000 people appearing to receive benefits twice. She called the program “corrupt” and blamed years of poor oversight.

The data came from 29 states that provided five years of records for federal review. While the numbers are dramatic, experts caution that they may reflect clerical errors, delayed death reporting, or database mismatches—not necessarily large-scale criminal fraud. Advocates note that SNAP serves over 40 million Americans and historically has low error rates.

Rollins has proposed requiring all SNAP participants to reapply, a sweeping reset she argues will restore integrity. Critics warn it could knock eligible families off the rolls and create unnecessary hardship.

The dispute highlights the tension between tightening program oversight and preserving access to essential food assistance for millions of low-income households.

