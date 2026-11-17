Ah yes, the profound statesmanship of Josh Shapiro: the man whose own mansion was literally firebombed by an actual arsonist has now diagnosed the nation’s deepest crisis and prescribed the obvious cure.

We must amend the Constitution.

Not to limit power, protect rights, or restrain government of course. No, no. To stop “the arsonists and opportunists.” Because nothing says “we take political violence seriously” quite like treating the founding charter as a draft that just needs a few more progressive edits. Laws will need to change. Investments will be necessary. And if the dusty old parchment gets in the way of the glorious future, so be it.

One can only marvel at the courage. Most people, after their home is set ablaze, might focus on the guy with the gasoline and the motive. Shapiro, operating on a higher plane, looks past the actual arsonist and spots the real threat: people who still think the Constitution means something.

Truly, a visionary.

Fuckin’ loser.

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