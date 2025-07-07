Social Security was established in 1935. From 1935 to 1983 it was nontaxable. It was never meant to be taxed. And it shouldn’t be. The average American pays taxes for a minimum of 45 years, they worked hard and are entitled to enjoy their retirement without the burden of income taxation, no matter the financial outcome of one’s life. That’s how it was for 48 years.

In 1983 that changed. 50 percent of your Social Security was considered taxable.

It’s called, “Government greed.” They couldn’t live by their budget and keep spending, so they decided to raid the Social Security Trust Fund so they could keep spending on newly invented programs and then stick the people who could least afford it, those on fixed Social Security incomes, with the bill. Typical of the government, whenever they screw up, they make us have to pay their bill due to their irresponsibility.

Ten years later in 1993 guess what happened? Yup! They raised it again with the worst president in U.S. history when he was a senator, Joe Biden with the deciding vote to raise the Social Security tax to 85% of your Social Security being taxable. That’s a 35% increase.

Now think about this. In a span of only 11 years (1982-1993) Social Security went from 0% taxable to 85% taxable. Let that sink in a minute.

That’s just wrong.

Greedier government greed, the three G’s.

Oh, but it gets so much worse for the residents of nine states. Why? Because the greedy bastards tax Social Security. When you think of states that tax Social Security, if you automatically think of Minnesota, you would not be wrong.

Nine states tax Social Security benefits: Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia. Most other states, including the District of Columbia, do not tax Social Security benefits, making it essential for retirees to consider their state of residence when planning for retirement.

Read that last part again, consider their state of residence when planning for retirement.

I am. I’m looking very seriously at the Jacksonville-Duval County area of Florida.

I don’t like it here anymore under the current political climate, hopefully it will change, but if it doesn’t, I won’t be a Minnesotan.

Back to the main point.

Relief is on the way for Seniors curtesy of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The Social Security Administration is all in on this, a far cry from the lies of the Left stating that this bill would take away from Seniors. It does the exact opposite.

You can read the SSA statement entitled, Social Security Applauds Passage of Legislation Providing Historic Tax Relief for Seniors, or read the same, attached statement.

