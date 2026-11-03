It’s the enemy of the American experiment, of private property, of individual liberty, of the engine that lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty. Every time it has been tried at scale it has produced shortages, secret police, and mass graves. Yet here we are in 2026 watching the Democrat Party treat the Democrat Socialists of America as a farm team and the Squad as a growth market.

The DSA is not “progressive.” It is explicitly socialist. Its platform and its most prominent elected officials openly reject the moral legitimacy of markets, celebrate the nationalization of key industries, and treat the United States itself as the problem rather than the greatest generator of human flourishing in history. When Democrats refuse to quarantine this ideology, they are normalizing the idea that the country that defeated fascism and outproduced communism should now flirt with the system that failed every time it was given power.

Watch the races where DSA-aligned candidates are testing whether the Squad can expand. These contests don’t matter for the individual names than for the signal. Every time a candidate who calls capitalism a form of violence or treats private enterprise as theft is the enemy of free people. The Democrat establishment’s silence, or worse, its quiet facilitation tells you everything you need to know about that vile party. They’ve decided the energy, the money, and the activist infrastructure of the DSA are more useful than the American consensus that socialism is a dead end.

This is’t complicated. A free people don’t need the state to own the means of production. A free people don’t need politicians who speak of “decommodifying” housing, healthcare, and energy as if markets were the enemy of abundance rather than its only reliable source. The historical record isn’t ambiguous. Socialist experiments produce equality of misery, not justice. They replace the discipline of prices with the discipline of commissars. America has spent two and a half centuries proving a better way works.

The Democrat Party’s growing comfort with the DSA orbit is therefore not a side show. It’s a choice. Either the party still believes, however imperfectly, in the American system of ordered liberty and competitive enterprise, or it doesn’t. And let’s be brutally honest. They don’t. If they did, they would kick the DSA out of their “big tent,” but they’re not. The races to watch will reveal which way the wind is blowing. Voters who still prefer prosperity to ideology should treat every DSA-aligned advance as a warning shot, not a curiosity. Socialism isn’t evolving. It’s simply waiting for Americans to forget why their parents and grandparents rejected it. And education, the schools and universities, along with the media are helping them forget.

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