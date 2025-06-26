Ever notice all of these Socialists are affiliated with, and are members of the Democrat Party? That’s absolutely true. That is the way of the Democrat Party today. And it positively will be the Democrat Party of tomorrow, they’re most of the way there now.

In New York you have a communist muslim who could become mayor of a city that was attacked by muslims leaving over 3,000 dead and the WTC in rubble.

In Minneapolis, the biggest muslim terrorist recruiting city in the country could have a communist muslim mayor.

The red flags are flying high.

We’re not going to discuss Zohran Mamdani and New York, because this is Minnesota. But we will discuss Omar Fateh and Minneapolis.

Here’s a brief little summary of information you need to know because local media will never tell you.

Fateh supported a 2021 effort to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new “department of public safety.” That ballot amendment was rejected overwhelmingly by Minneapolis voters.

In spite of it being rejected by voters, administratively a lot of that was implemented. The MPD remains, although understaffed by 40% and the cops hands are basically handcuffed. There are “Violence Interruptors” and social workers instead of police officers. You see how well that’s been working out (extreme sarcasm).

Fateh’s short career in politics has been marked by various controversies, including his receipt of $11,000 in campaign contributions from individuals connected to the Feeding Our Future scandal, which Fateh said he later returned. In 2022, Fateh’s brother-in-law was convicted of lying to a grand jury about his handling of absentee ballots during Fateh’s 2020 primary campaign, Sahan Journal reported. Fateh was also the subject of a Senate ethics investigation and ordered to participate in campaign finance training after failing to disclose $1,000 in campaign payments to Somali TV Minnesota.

Fateh is as dirty and crooked as they come, like all Socialist/Communist leaders are. But he’s Somali, black and muslim, a protected class by the powers that be, and God won’t even be able to help anyone who rocks that boat in this state.

Now seeking the top spot at Minneapolis City Hall, Fateh’s campaign is receiving national attention from socialist circles emboldened by Mamdani’s primary victory in New York.

Namely the Democratic Socialists of America. Not a good group at all, think Bolshevik Revolution and you’ll be getting warm.

“Democratic” and “Socialism” are incompatible. There is no such thing as a Democratic Socialist. They are on two different ends of the political spectrum.

Former Democrat U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips who represented my district before Kelly Morrison, and a guy I’ve gotten to know a little and I respect (our families go back a ways and knew each other as they were in the same business and would socialize together every so often, plus we’re practically neighbors) chimed in and stated the truth.

That right there is what Democrats don’t like today. The truth. Dean’s never been afraid to say it like it is, and there was a time when all members of the Democrat Party would have said those very words.

Not today. Even if it’s a communist or socialist, and they have a good chance of winning, Democrats will embrace him or her for the sake of power.

