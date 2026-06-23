You can’t make this up. This is just another example of activist journalism, and why everybody hates “journalists.”

The Minnesota chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists 🤣🤣 (MNSPJ) recently awarded journalist Georgia Fort its 2026 Peter S. Popovich Award, citing her “courageously and tirelessly advocating for press freedom.” 🤣🤣 The organization noted that Fort received the honor while facing federal charges stemming from her coverage of the January 2026 protest at Cities Church in St. Paul.

Fort, an independent staunchly left activist-journalist based in the Twin Cities, was among several journalists and activists charged by federal authorities after an anti-ICE protest disrupted a church service. Organizations including Amnesty International and MNSPJ have publicly criticized the charges.

MNSPA publicly criticized the charges? Anyone surprised, raise your hand. It just proves MNSPA is nothing short of a leftwing activist organization itself, and they should not be treated as legitimate.

Critics of the award point to the fact that the protest interrupted a religious service and that Fort remains under federal indictment related to the incident. Church leaders have argued that the disruption infringed on congregants’ right to worship.

The award has generated debate in Minnesota because it touches on two competing issues:

Whether journalists should be recognized for reporting on controversial protests while facing prosecution.

Whether honoring a journalist connected to an event that disrupted a church service sends the wrong message about the underlying conduct.

State leftwing activist, so-called prosecutors in St. Paul have declined to bring state charges related to the protest, citing insufficient evidence under Minnesota law. That’s the oldest trick in the book for corrupt prosecuters in a corrupt system. Federal cases against a number of participants, including journalists, Georgia Fort being one of them, remain pending.

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