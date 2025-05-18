The budget deal between reached between Republican and DFL leadership is in jeopardy, and I believe it will collapse later today when its voted on.

The main sticking point? Funding illegal aliens healthcare with your money. The deal stopped all healthcare funding for adult illegal aliens but continued funding illegal alien children. That is just as wrong as funding the adults. An illegal alien is an illegal alien no matter the sob story spin. They are not supposed to be here, they are not citizens here, they are citizens of another country currently in violation of federal law. Funny how Democrats no longer remind us, “no one is above the law.” That does not apply to illegal aliens in Minnesota. According to the DFL, we have to pay their way in life as well as our own. That shit needs to stop.

From Alpha News on Friday May 16.

When the compromise on MinnesotaCare was unveiled, DFL legislators from both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature lashed out. First, they staged a protest outside the governor’s office that threatened to disrupt a press conference about the budget deal. Afterward, they held their own press conference denouncing the change to MinnesotaCare. Incidentally, every Democrat in the Minnesota Senate had just opposed a similar change to MinnesotaCare the day before the budget deal was announced. On Wednesday, all 34 Senate DFLers voted down a Republican amendment that would have repealed state law that gives illegal aliens access to MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance.

It looks like collapse could be imminent.

From the DFL side it will be because of not being able to fund illegal aliens, a potential new voting block they are trying desperately to get in their plantation as future voting stock.

From the MNGOP side it will be because taxpayer money is still being spent on illegal alien healthcare.

I think this fails today.

