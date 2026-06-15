The fundraising reports in Utah’s 1st Congressional District should raise serious questions for every voter, regardless of party, but it won’t within Democrat circles. Their only interest is the acquisition of power, nothing else matters.

Democrat-Socialist candidate Liban Mohamed is asking Utahns to send him to Washington, but according to recent campaign finance reporting, roughly 85% of his donors and donations come from Somali supporters, most of them living outside Utah, mainly from Minnesota. He has traveled to Minneapolis, Seattle, Virginia, and other locations to cultivate that support network.

Congressional elections are supposed to be about representing the people who live in a district. Yet Mohamed’s campaign appears increasingly dependent on a national identity-based fundraising network rather than the citizens he seeks to represent. If a Republican candidate were receiving the overwhelming majority of his money from a nationwide ethnic or ideological network outside his state, Democrats would be demanding investigations and wall-to-wall media scrutiny.

Instead, the press treats this as an inspiring story.

The issue is whether Utah’s congressional seat is becoming a project of activists and donors scattered across the country rather than the voters who actually live there.

The reporting becomes even more troubling when it reveals donations connected to childcare businesses, including in Minneapolis. At a time when taxpayers across Minnesota continue to demand accountability and transparency in programs involving childcare providers and public funds, the last thing Americans want to see is political fundraising networks built around industries already under intense public scrutiny.

Think about this truth. Minnesota taxpayers are likely funding a Socialist Somali candidate’s campaign with our stolen tax dollars!

Voters should also pay attention to Mohamed’s policy platform. He has embraced a brand of Socialist politics centered on Medicare for All, higher taxes, universal childcare, and rhetoric modeled after some of the Democrat Party’s most left-wing figures. His endorsements from Ilhan Omar, Omar Fateh and other progressive and Socialist activists make clear exactly that the party sees him as a future ally in Congress.

The larger lesson extends beyond one race.

For years, Democrats have claimed to oppose outside influence in politics. Yet when the outside influence aligns with their wrong, un-American and unconstitutional ideological goals, suddenly the concern disappears. Apparently “grassroots” now means donors from thousands of miles away as long as they support the correct political agenda.

Utah voters deserve a representative whose primary political loyalty is to Utah voters. They deserve transparency about who is funding campaigns, what interests are driving them, and whether a candidate’s support is rooted in the communities he seeks to represent in Mogadishu, oops, I mean Utah, or in a national activist movement looking for another vote in Congress.

The question facing Utah Democrats is simple: Are they choosing a representative for Utah, or are they choosing a representative for a national political coalition that sees Utah merely as the next opportunity to expand its influence?

The answer will determine far more than one congressional seat.

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