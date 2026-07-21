Hardworking Minnesotans are sick of it. We’ve bankrolled welfare, food stamps, housing subsidies, and endless handouts that all too often reward fraudsters gaming the system with fake claims, hidden income, and multi-state scams. Billions vanish while taxpayers grind to pay the bills.

Now, when these Somali fraudsters get caught, the same government hands them “free” lawyers, courtesy of you and I, the taxpayers. Public defenders and legal aid for the grifters, but nothing for the productive families crushed by taxes and inflation.

This isn’t justice; it’s insult. A great big middle finger to every taxpaying Minnesotan. No more subsidized lives plus subsidized defense. Enforce work requirements, audit ruthlessly, and prosecute without apology. And don’t give any god damned illegal aliens anything. Taxpayers aren’t an ATM for fraud. Cut the waste. End all the entitlements, welfare, etc.. We’ve had it.

Put citizens first.

Enough is enough.

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