Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

Everything you wish for is your right. Equal treatment, prosecution of crimes, restitution, all due you and every citizen. The problem is your corrupt government, the DFA, and Somalis willing to bribe communist governors and attorneys general.

You'll never make things better in Minnesota until you get rid of the rot, starting in the statehouse.

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