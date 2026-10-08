Another day, another Somali Muslim in Minnesota caught plotting mass murder for the Islamic State. Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, American-born of Somali stock, just got collared by the FBI after allegedly buying an AK-47 and 200 rounds to spray into crowds at the Mall of America during a Hmong festival. His stated goal: kill 30 to 60 “kuffar,” seek martyrdom, and strike a blow for ISIS because he believed the mall was Jewish-owned and because Muslims were supposedly mistreated. He pledged bay’ah to the caliphate in a selfie video. He talked for nearly two years about hijrah to Somalia to fight with al-Shabaab or ISIS affiliates. When the plane ticket proved too expensive, the mall would do.

This is the predictable product of importing large numbers of people from failed, savage, clan societies from the third world and collective IQ of 67, which is 3 points lower than the civilized world’s retarded cut off, steeped in a supremacist cult, disguised as religious doctrine that divides the world into believers and those who may be killed or subjugated. Minnesota’s Somali population has produced a steady drip of jihadists traveling to join al-Shabaab, plotting attacks here, radicalizing online while living off the welfare state they despise. Mohamud’s own messages dripped with the classic Islamic dualism: non-Muslims are legitimate targets; the West is the enemy of Allah; violence is piety.

Republican realism cuts through the bullshit. Open borders plus identity politics plus refusal to name the ideology equals body bags. The same political class that lectures about “Islamophobia” and “diversity is our strength” looks the other way while parallel societies form, honor-based violence festers, and young men absorb the Koranic call to jihad that never expired. Integration is a one-way fantasy when the theology rejects it. You cannot assimilate a worldview that treats secular law, free speech, women’s equality, and Jewish existence as temporary concessions to be overturned when strength allows.

The FBI did its job this time, undercover work, controlled delivery, arrest before the body count. Credit where credit is due. But the deeper failure is upstream: decades of elite denial that certain cultures and creeds are incompatible with Western civilization. Somali clan networks, high welfare dependency, low trust, and a cult they call religion that sacralizes conquest do not magically produce Jeffersonians. They produce the next Mohamud. Until immigration policy prioritizes cultural compatibility over volume and virtue-signaling, the malls, festivals, and Christmas markets will keep needing SWAT teams.

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