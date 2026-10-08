An 18-year-old of Somali descent, raised in Minnesota, spent months online pledging bay’ah to ISIS, dreaming of slaughtering “kuffar,” and zeroing in on the Mall of America because he believed it was “owned by jews” and that killing 30 to 60 people there would empty the place. He talked truck-ramming if the guns failed. He fixed on the Hmong Arts Celebration so the body count would be higher. He took delivery of an AK-47-style rifle and 200 rounds from a man he thought was an ISIS brother. The FBI stopped him. That is the only reason dozens of families are not planning funerals right now.

Mohamud has been charged with acquiring an AK-47 assault rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition in order to commit a federal crime of terrorism, including attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said at a press conference.

This isn’t some isolated “mental health” case or “online radicalization” fairy tale. It’s the result of importing large numbers of people from a failed clan-based, stone age Islamic society into a soft, open, high-trust Western country and then pretending shared humanity and welfare benefits will magically erase 1,400 years of cult doctrine that divides the world into believers and those who must submit or die. Somalia ranks among the world’s most dysfunctional places for a reason. Minnesota’s Somali enclaves have produced a steady stream of jihad aspirants, welfare fraud empires, and parallel societies that treat American norms as optional. The pattern isn’t subtle.

Western liberalism’s core assumption that every culture is equally compatible with individual rights, free speech, equal protection under law, and the rejection of religious supremacism collides with Islamic political theology. The latter has never undergone a Reformation that subordinated the sword to the secular state. The theology is taken seriously, the result is precisely what Mohamud described: martyrdom operations against soft civilian targets, antisemitic bloodlust, and contempt for the host society that feeds and houses you. Pretending otherwise is how you get Pulse, San Bernardino, the Bataclan, Bondi Beach, and repeated plots against American malls and festivals.

If Mohamud is convicted, the penalty should be death. Swiftly. No decades of appeals, no “youthful offender” sob stories, no endless habeas petitions paid for by the taxpayers he wanted to murder. A society that can’t bring itself to execute those who plot mass civilian slaughter in the name of a foreign caliphate has already conceded. Deterrence requires finality. Mercy toward the would-be butcher is cruelty toward the next set of intended victims.

The West can choose reality or it can choose the next body count. The names and the ideology keep repeating for a reason.

He’s in the Sherbourne County jail located in Elk River and rightfully being held without bail.

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