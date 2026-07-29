Concerned residents have noticed a pattern in their neighborhood and are speaking out on what they believe is more potential fraud.

Anthony Sinople, who joined Liz Collin on her podcast, is a Maple Grove resident who lives in the Evanswood neighborhood. It’s advertised as more than 225 single-family homes on more than 180 acres, and home prices range from $600,000 to more than $1 million.

Sinople and several others in Evanswood who reached out to Alpha News are concerned about ties to potential fraud. They say there are dozens of businesses—from group homes to daycares to foster homes—that can be traced to Somali homeowners.

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