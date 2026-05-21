Wow. Looks like a guy to me.

Tranny?

Doubtful since she’s a muslim and Somali, but she sure looks like one.

Anyway, federal prosecutors have filed what appears to be the first criminal case tied specifically to alleged fraud in Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) involving a person already connected to the massive Feeding Our Future scandal.

The woman charged is Fahima Egeh Mahamud, who operated Future Leaders Early Learning Center in south Minneapolis. Prosecutors allege she fraudulently obtained millions in child care assistance reimbursements by failing to collect required parent co-payments and falsifying records.

According to court filings:

Mahamud previously faced charges connected to the Feeding Our Future meal fraud investigation.

Investigators say her daycare received large sums through federal nutrition and childcare programs during the pandemic.

Authorities allege claimed meal counts and food invoices were inflated or fabricated.

Prosecutors say she attempted to travel internationally shortly before her arrest.

The new case is significant because it expands the broader Minnesota fraud investigations beyond pandemic meal reimbursements into childcare subsidy programs. Federal and state investigators have been scrutinizing multiple Minnesota assistance programs after uncovering widespread alleged fraud schemes over the past several years.

The Feeding Our Future investigation itself has become one of the largest COVID-era fraud prosecutions in U.S. history. As of this year, dozens of defendants have pleaded guilty or been convicted.

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