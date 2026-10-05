Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R P's avatar
R P
Oct 5

We can thank the traitor obama. He gave them refugee status and they began pouring into our state.

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R B's avatar
R B
Oct 8

There’s no good reason for them to be here except to steal, drain services & crime. There is nothing good about these inbreds.

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