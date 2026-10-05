Law enforcement sources confirmed the gunfire outside Eden Prairie High School’s homecoming game was Somali gang activity. Two Somali teenagers from St. Paul already known to police were shot after a large tribal altercation. Why this Somali scourge had to take their shit to Eden Prairie is beyond me. Ordinary families at a high school football game were forced to evacuate because rival Somali savages turned a parking lot into a battlefield. The dance was canceled. The pattern is familiar. We need to get rid of the fucking Somali’s. They’re nothing but a terminal cancer.

Since large numbers of Somali refugees and their families arrived in Minnesota, the state has absorbed elevated rates of gang violence, industrial-scale welfare fraud, and the highest documented level of jihadist recruitment of any American jurisdiction. These aren’t some liberal bullshit made up “phobia” or “racism,” they’re repeated findings from police, federal prosecutors, and counterterrorism investigations. Liberals need to pull their heads out of their asses and accept the real world, not the dream world that isn’t close to reality that they prefer.

Somali gangs have been linked by law enforcement to dozens of shootings and murders across the Twin Cities. Ramsey County’s sheriff publicly identified multiple such groups and warned of retaliatory violence that travels between cities. The Eden Prairie incident fits the same mold: targeted, tribe-related, and disruptive to a community that had nothing to do with the feud left over from that third world shit hole called Somalia.

The fraud record is even more systematic. Federal prosecutors have charged and convicted scores of defendants, overwhelmingly Somali in schemes that looted child nutrition programs, Medicaid services, autism interventions, and housing programs. Hundreds of millions of dollars (with broader estimates running in the billions) were stolen through fake claims and phantom services. It’s not random opportunistic crime. It’s organized extraction from the same public systems that underwrote resettlement. Only a tribal savage would bite the hand that feeds them, yet, here we are.

Then there’s the terrorism pipeline. No state has supplied more young recruits to foreign jihadist groups. Dozens of Somali men from the Twin Cities left to join Al-Shabaab; several became suicide bombers. The same networks later fed ISIS. Federal cases continue, including recent convictions of individuals who attempted to travel to Somalia to fight for ISIS and openly promoted jihad and a caliphate. Minnesota earned the label of the nation’s leading domestic source of terrorist recruitment for a reason: the volume and persistence of cases far exceeded other jurisdictions with immigrant populations. Reports have also linked money transfers from the community to funds that reach Al-Shabaab.

Somalia ranks at the bottom of global indexes for corruption, governance, and rule of law. Tribal clan loyalties, weak institutions, and a culture of extraction traveled with the diaspora. In Minnesota the measurable results have been gangs that shoot up public events, fraud rings that treat taxpayers as a revenue stream, and a terrorist recruitment record that made the state a national focus for counterterrorism. The aggregate pattern of elevated crime, massive documented fraud, and repeated terrorism is a hard, cold truth the leftist assholes refuse to accept.

Eden Prairie’s disrupted homecoming is one more data point in a much longer ledger. Minnesota didn’t ask for gangs settling scores at high school stadiums, for welfare programs to be industrial-scale targets, or for its young men to become a leading U.S. source of terrorism. Hell, we didn’t even ask for the Somali scourge to come here, or anywhere in the United States. Those costs arrived with the Somali population. The evidence is public, repeated across police reports, federal indictments, and counterterrorism cases. Pretending otherwise doesn’t make the pattern disappear.

Then there’s this fuckin’ bitch that’s running to be governor. Are you fucking kidding? At the end, take note, Amy Klobuchar is happy to take an upside down American flag from the Somali’s. Just watch. This is the institutional filth that is Minnesota. She’s vile and disgusting. What an absolute shit stain on Minnesota.

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