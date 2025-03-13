It looks like five more bogey’s from Wisconsin just popped up on the DoJ’s radar. Hopefully it will be “target acquired” and off to court for the five dictators in the Somerset School Board. Lock ‘em up!”

There was a time not too long ago when your local school boards dared not defy the voters and the parents. They took their orders from the parents, because they knew the citizens were their bosses, and they didn’t need an election to rid themselves of defiant board members. What happened?

Well, as with all problems in the education system, there is one common denominator. The U.S. Dept. of Education.

School Boards now are little dictatorships run by leftist Mussolini wannabe’s that have taken your power, your children, your authority, and you let them. You have become dependent on “big education.” The roles have reversed, and this is how it is not supposed to be.

You never used to hear of a school board defiantly denying the voters wishes. Over 60% of the Somerset voters said “No” to the DEI curriculum, the board said, “ fuck you, we’re going to do it anyway.” Where are the “Saving Democracy” warriors now?

You never used to hear of a school board defying the law, a lawful order or mandate. We are seeing it play out right now in Somerset. So much for that “no one is above the law” crap, huh? What is that teaching our children?

