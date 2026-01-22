It’s hard to imagine a more reckless display of poor judgment than a Hennepin County Attorney staffer celebrating a church invasion. Yet that’s exactly what Jamael Lundy did, praising and apparently joining anti-ICE agitators who stormed a service at Cities Church in St. Paul. Worshippers were interrupted, sacred space was violated, and a political agenda was shoved into the pews.

Lundy’s public endorsement isn’t just tone-deaf — it’s dangerous. As a staffer in a prosecutor’s office, he’s supposed to uphold the law, not cheer on those who break it. Republican lawmakers rightly called the incident “incredibly disturbing,” and calls for a criminal investigation into the intruders are warranted. Law and order cannot be selectively applied to fit ideology.

The political overtones make this worse. Lundy works under a Soros-funded prosecutor, highlighting concerns about partisan influence in law enforcement. Ideology should never trump justice, yet here we see a clear example of bias masquerading as activism.

When public officials condone illegal actions in the name of politics, faith, law, and civility all lose. Citizens should demand accountability before ideology corrodes the very institutions meant to protect them. Jamael Lundy should be fired immediately, blackballed, and shunned from the community.

