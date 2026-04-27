For decades, the Southern Poverty Law Center has wrapped itself in moral certainty—casting itself as the nation’s referee on hate while labeling its political opponents, policing speech, and raking in hundreds of millions of dollars from donors who were dumb and naive enough to believe they were funding a righteous cause. Now, according to a federal indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, that carefully cultivated image has finally collapsed.

The SPLC paid millions of dollars over years to individuals tied to extremist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan. Not pennies. Not incidental contact. Millions. That’s not a technical violation or a paperwork error.

The SPLC’s defense is predictable: “informants.” They say these payments were part of intelligence-gathering efforts, the kind of thing law enforcement has done for decades.🤣🤣🤣 Nobody believes that 🐂💩.

The SPLC didn’t just monitor hate, it monetized it for their greedy benefit. Year after year, it warned of growing extremism, published maps, issued reports, and sent fundraising appeals that leaned heavily on fear and urgency. Donors were told their money would combat these threats. The very manufactured threats the SPLC was funding!

The SPLC has influenced corporations, media outlets, and even government agencies. Its labels have carried consequences. People and groups have been deplatformed, blacklisted, or stigmatized based on SPLC designations. Yet the organization itself operated with no external oversight, shielded by its reputation and the reluctance of institutions to question it for fear of being its next target. SPLC is a smear machine, nothing more. Embrace the progressive ideology or we will destroy you. Love their fascist, brownshirt tactics, don’t you?

This indictment has shattered the illusion of unquestionable authority. If the SPLC believed it could operate in secrecy while presenting itself as the nation’s conscience, this moment suggests otherwise.

SPLC’s rise to power is the result of nobody watching the watchers.

Check this video out from 2018.

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