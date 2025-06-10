The Spring Lake Mill, also known as McCarriel’s Mill, was a significant 19th-century grist mill located near Hastings, Minnesota, within what is now Spring Lake Park Reserve. Constructed in 1854, the mill played a vital role in the early Euro-American settlement of the area, particularly in the boomtown of Nininger. It operated until 1932, when it was demolished following the construction of Lock and Dam No. 2, which led to the flooding of the original Spring Lake area.

The mill was part of a broader landscape rich in both Indigenous and Euro-American history. Archaeological evidence indicates that the area was inhabited by Indigenous peoples for thousands of years, with significant sites dating back to the Paleo-Indian period. The construction of the mill and subsequent European settlement marked a significant shift in land use and cultural dynamics in the region.

Today, while the mill no longer stands, its historical significance is recognized within the context of Spring Lake Park Reserve. The area serves as a reminder of the region's complex history, encompassing both its Indigenous heritage and the era of European-American settlement and industrial development.

