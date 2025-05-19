St. Alban’s Bay, nestled on the southeastern edge of Lake Minnetonka near Greenwood, Minnesota, is now known for its serene waters and residential charm. However, beneath its tranquil surface lies a compelling history of ambition, adversity, and transformation.

Early Settlement and Ambitions

In the 1850s, the area attracted settlers eager to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in Minnesota. John McKenzie was among the first, constructing a substantial log cabin and envisioning a community he named Port Minnetonka.However, during his absence in the winter months, developers seized his claim, took control of his cabin, and laid out plans for a new town. Charles Morris, under dubious circumstances, established the town of St. Albans, naming it after Enos Day's birthplace in St. Albans, Vermont .LakeMinnetonkaRealEstate.com+1David Olson Real Estate+1

The fledgling village showed promise, boasting a sawmill, an inn, and several dwellings. For a brief period, St. Albans rivaled nearby Excelsior in activity and growth.Minnesota Historian

Decline and Abandonment

The prosperity of St. Albans was short-lived. The financial panic of 1857 dealt a severe blow to the economy, and a devastating fire in 1859 destroyed the sawmill, the village's primary economic engine. These events led to the rapid decline of the settlement, with most residents relocating to more prosperous areas nearby .Minnesota Historian

Today, no physical remnants of the original village remain, but its legacy persists in the name of the bay and the stories passed down through generations.

A Hub of Maritime Activity

Despite the village's demise, St. Alban’s Bay continued to play a role in the region's maritime history. In 1885, Maurice J. Godfrey established Godfrey's Excelsior Boat Yard on the bay, contributing to Lake Minnetonka's reputation as a center for boat building and recreation .mn.gov // Minnesota's State Portal

The bay's calm waters made it an ideal location for boating and other water-based activities, attracting visitors and residents alike.

Transformation into a Residential Haven

In the 20th century, St. Alban’s Bay underwent a transformation from a site of industrial ambition to a peaceful residential enclave. Its proximity to Excelsior and the natural beauty of the lake made it an attractive location for homes and leisure.

Today, the bay is characterized by its tranquil atmosphere, scenic views, and a strong sense of community. While the bustling village of St. Albans no longer exists, the bay that bears its name continues to be a cherished part of Lake Minnetonka's diverse landscape.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness