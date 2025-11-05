When a teenage girl says she disagrees with two boys kissing—and the school’s response is to warn that she might “alienate her peers”—the line has been crossed from education into indoctrination and grooming.

That’s exactly what happened at Saint Paul Johnson Senior High School, where a mother says her daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, was drawn into a classroom “social-skills” lesson that featured a hypothetical scenario about two boys in a relationship. The girl answered honestly that she believed the situation was “unhealthy” and “nontraditional.” For that, a social worker scolded her in writing and warned her family that the girl’s views might isolate her socially.

Let’s be clear: the problem isn’t the girl. It’s St. Paul Johnson Senior High School, period. Full stop. There is no debate, case closed, final answer. Parents were told they could opt out of “LGBTQ curriculum content.” Why is this shit even in a school system? Schools have no business putting this shit out there, it has nothing to do with education. Yet when that content appeared under another label—“critical thinking,” “social skills,” or whatever the latest dumbass euphemism may be—the school claimed it no longer counted. In other words, opt out if you wish, but we’ll just rebrand the lesson and teach it anyway. “Teach” my ass, it’s sexual indoctrination, period.

Schools are supposed to teach students how to think, not what to think. A student who holds traditional moral or religious beliefs should not be shamed, sidelined, or told that her views make her socially defective. And when that student is a vulnerable teenager with special-education needs, the arrogance of such treatment is cruelty.

Public education has become a battleground not of ideas, but of ideologies. The left has captured the language of “safety” and “belonging” to justify silencing anyone who disagrees. They call it “social-emotional learning,” ain’t that a crock of shit? It’s social engineering—an attempt to reshape the moral instincts of children while bypassing their parents entirely.

Every parent in Minnesota should be paying attention. Today it’s one girl in Saint Paul; tomorrow it’s your child, told that her beliefs are unacceptable, her faith a threat to friendship. The Constitution protects freedom of thought and speech, but our classrooms do not.

This Saint Paul case is not an isolated mistake; it’s a symptom of a system that has forgotten its purpose, and has been infiltrated and conquered by the wrong people, progressives.

Education is supposed to open minds, not close them. It’s time to remind our public schools that inclusion without freedom is not inclusion at all. It’s control.

St. Paul Johnson Senior High School should lose all state and federal funding for this.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness