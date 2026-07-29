St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry has done what too many subordinates never dare: he formally accused his own mayor of sexual harassment.

On April 1, Chief Henry’s attorney notified the city attorney that the chief was designating himself the formal complainant against Mayor Kaohly Her. The letter describes a pattern of inappropriate sexual comments directed at Henry and other city employees, including members of the police department. One text message attributed to the mayor reads, “Happy Weiner Wednesday! Wish I was having a [hotdog emoji] with you all on 6 today!”

Additional messages reportedly layered crude innuendo onto department personnel. Henry stepped forward, the letter states, because the conduct had moved beyond isolated incidents and risked continuing unchecked, potentially exposing others to retaliation.

The city has hired an outside firm to investigate. The mayor’s office offers the familiar non-answer: it will not comment on an active probe, insists the mayor “has deep respect for city employees,” and adds that she “regrets any unintended impact her actions may have had.”

That phrasing is telling. “Unintended impact” is the language of damage control.

A mayor holds the ultimate hierarchical power over every department head, every budget line, and every career in city government. When that mayor is alleged to have used sexual comments and texts toward the police chief and his officers, the power imbalance is not theoretical. It is the entire point of workplace harassment law.

Chief Henry has declined further comment, noting he is focused on keeping the city safe—including closing a triple-homicide case in under four hours. His restraint only underscores the seriousness of the formal step he took. Public officials don’t get to lecture the public about “respect” and “safety” while treating their own subordinates as targets.

If the investigation substantiates the complaint, the mayor must resign. Anything less teaches every city employee the same corrosive lesson: the rules stop at the top.

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