The Department of Justice just filed suit against the City of St. Paul, its mayor Kaohly Her, and the rest of the progressive city hall shit crew over their blatantly unconstitutional ordinances that ban federal officers from wearing masks and force them to display personal identification while doing their jobs. These local rules, passed in February amid the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations, are a pure power grab by a left-wing city government that thinks it can dictate terms to the federal government. Under the Supremacy Clause, it can’t. Period.

Federal agents, especially those with ICE and CBP face real, documented threats: doxxing, harassment, violence, and attacks on their families. Covering their faces is a basic safety measure in an environment where radicals hunt them online and in the streets. St. Paul’s ordinances turn that precaution into a misdemeanor, complete with fines and potential jail time. The city’s leaders aren’t protecting the public; they are deliberately elevating the risk to the men and women enforcing federal law so that immigration enforcement becomes harder, slower, and more dangerous. That’s the point.

And here’s the part that exposes the entire charade: none of these officials have anything to say about masked agitators, protesters, and Antifa. Not a word. When black-clad militants cover their faces, smash windows, throw fireworks, or swarm federal facilities, St. Paul’s progressive DFL leadership suddenly discovers a deep respect for anonymity and free expression. When the same people doxx officers or organize to obstruct lawful operations, the silence from City Hall is deafening. The mask ban and ID rules apply only one way, against the people with badges enforcing the law, never against the people in the streets trying to nullify it.

This isn’t about “transparency” or “accountability.” It’s about obstruction dressed up as local control. Democrat-run cities have spent years shielding illegal aliens, soft-pedaling crime, and treating federal immigration agents as the enemy. Forcing officers to unmask and identify themselves on the city’s terms is simply the latest tactic to chill enforcement and protect the preferred political constituency. The DOJ is right to sue. Local lawless DFL politicians don’t get to rewrite the Constitution to suit their daffy, un-American open-borders fucked up ideology.

None of these officials have anything to say about masked agitators, protesters, and Antifa because those groups serve the political project and are part of their voting base. That purely political double standard is the entire story. St. Paul’s ordinances are lawless, dangerous, and nakedly partisan, and aren’t worth the paper they’re written on, nor the absolute waste of time dreaming up this shit. The courts should strike them down and remind these local politicians who is actually in charge of federal law.

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