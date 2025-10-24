Those “No Kings” protests were directed at the wrong guy. They should have been aimed squarely at the Democrat Mayor of St. Paul. The constitution, federal and state law be damned, he and the Democrat city council will just go ahead and take your rights, violate the law and constitution whether you like it or not.

Mayor Melvin Carter wants to ban assault weapons, large-capacity magazines, and even ghost guns in public spaces—but Minnesota law clearly forbids cities from enacting their own gun rules. In other words, this ordinance is a waste of time and money when it goes to court, yet it sends a crystal clear message to law-abiding citizens: to Democrats your constitutional rights are expendable.

Supporters like Moms Demand Action🤡 cheer, claiming it will reduce violence🤣. It won’t do a thing to reduce crime, it will make it worse. If you’re a criminal and want to commit some crimes like theft or a home invasion and you know the city has gun bans in place, that’s easy pickings and you don’t have to worry about anyone stopping you. Remember when businesses had the “No guns on these premises” signs? Guess which businesses got robbed. D-uh. Meanwhile, responsible gun owners and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus warn that the ordinance violates state law and sets the stage for needless legal battles that will cost money, and Carter and company will then raise taxes to recoup the lost revenue. In other words, you are going to pay for something they know will never stand. So the taxpayer once again pay for Democrat screw ups. Who else is sick of that?

St. Paul is wasting time and taxpayer resources on a political stunt that punishes law-abiding citizens while criminals continue to break the law. If the city truly cared about reducing violence, it would focus on enforcement, not symbolism—and it would respect the Constitution in the process.

But that’s not how “Kings” rule, is it?

