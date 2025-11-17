The St. Paul City Council just made one thing clear: your constitutional rights are now their political plaything. In a unanimous 7–0 vote, the council passed an ordinance banning “assault weapons,” large-capacity magazines, ghost guns, and firearms in public spaces—if, and only if, state law ever allows them to enforce it. That’s right: a law that exists on paper alone, designed for headlines and virtue signaling, not public safety.

This is not governance. It is performance art. And it’s aimed squarely at law-abiding Minnesotans, not criminals. Violent crime does not follow ordinances. Gang members don’t line up to surrender their ghost guns at city hall. Only honest, responsible citizens—the very people the Second Amendment was written to protect—face punishment under these kinds of idiotic policies.

This ordinance is a political stunt, pure and simple. It is designed to make council members look tough on “gun violence” while doing nothing to actually reduce it.

If St. Paul wanted a safer community, it would enforce existing laws, support law enforcement and let them do their jobs unhindered.

This is an assault—not on “assault weapons,” but on freedom itself. The Second Amendment exists so that citizens can defend themselves from tyranny as much as from criminals. St. Paul’s ordinance is tyranny in the making, passed one phony symbolic vote at a time.

