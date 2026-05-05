Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

Clown show it is! Unfortunate that Minnesota Nice devolves to Minnesota Vice, and it's not just the Somalians, its the justice system. I guess all Minnesotans should thank DFA for allowing, promoting, and participating in the theft of federal money. That means y'all are stealing from me and every other taxpayer. And when your judges slap wrists instead of incarcerate, it's time to remove them. Aren't there sentencing guidelines that judges are supposed to follow (and justify in writing if they violate them)? I know they exist in other places. On a different but related topic, here's a couple of suggestions for new state mottoes for Minnesota. In honor of Ilhan Omar, you could make the motto "state of brotherly love", or if that doesn't get your juices flowing, how about honoring your governor with the motto "Stolen valor is better than no valor at all". That has a nice ring to it, don't you think?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture