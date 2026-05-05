This time, it was Medicaid fraud, involving the personal care assistance (PCA) program and occurred in state court.

Note that. State court as in Hennepin County court, as in Mary Moriarty.

He agreed to pay $2.2 million in joint restitution and will be placed on five years supervised probation. His 150-day jail sentence will be stayed as long as he complies with probation and sticks to a payment plan that will be determined at sentencing.

What justice?

According to Minnesota statute 609.52 that crime carries up to 20 years in the penitentiary.

He was sentenced to what? 150 days, in other words 5 months. Since we’re in Minnesota where truth in sentencing does not exist, 50% of his sentence is automatic good time. That means his actual lock up time could be only 75 days that equals two and a half months. Work release or house arrest, and he still would do minimal time. But his sentence was stayed, that means no jail or prison and no house arrest. Nothing.

Boy, that Mary Moriarty and the judge who could have rejected the plea deal, are really some caped crusading crime stoppers, aren’t they? They sure know how to dish out the punishment!

Said Awil Ibrahim, 26, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty on May 1 in Hennepin County District Court to two counts of aiding and abetting theft by swindle over $35,000 and agreed to help officials pursue and prosecute his codefendant, Abdirashid Ismail Said, the alleged mastermind of the fraud.

Bring down the mastermind, huh?

Mmmhhh yeah… There’s just one teentsy, eentsy, little itty, bitty problem.

Abdirashid Ismail Said is the guy who skipped town with millions, and is now living like a king back home in Somalia!

This whole state is a fucking clown show.

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