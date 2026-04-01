Breaking news, folks: even the Minnesota State Patrol can’t protect a car anymore. Yes, the squad assigned to Governor Tim Walz’s personal security detail had its windows smashed, radios stolen, riot gear rifled through… and apparently, no one noticed. Welcome to Minneapolis, the city where criminals are treated like honored guests, and law enforcement is treated like a lepers.

Let’s be clear: these weren’t civilian minivans. These were official vehicles stocked with equipment meant to protect the governor. And yet, somehow, they ended up a free-access toy store for local criminals. I imagine the thieves posting Instagram stories: “Day off, stole some riot gear from the guy who’s supposed to keep the governor safe. #MinneapolisLife.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Frey and Gov. Walz are probably drafting heartfelt statements about “community collaboration” while residents watch their own neighborhoods turn into open-air storage units for thieves. Minneapolis has effectively turned public safety into a spectator sport, and the State Patrol? The referees keep getting robbed.

Here’s the moral of the story: if your neighborhood seems safe, congratulations—you probably haven’t seen the governor’s security detail in action. If you thought the State Patrol was competent, bless your heart. And if you expect city leadership to actually stop crime… well, that’s cute. Really cute.

This isn’t just embarrassing—it’s a blueprint for lawlessness. Streets unsafe? Check. Car theft epidemic? Check. Even the governor’s security is vulnerable? Double check. Minneapolis leadership has managed to turn crime prevention into a stand up comedy act.

So, Minnesotans, lock your doors, hide your valuables, and maybe consider sending your Christmas gifts via drone. Because if the State Patrol can’t keep their own car stocked with radios and helmets safe, you, your family, and your property are essentially on your own.

Welcome to Minneapolis: where criminals get free gear, law enforcement gets free embarrassment, and the only thing safe is the city’s reputation—for incompetence.

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