I was stunned with the election results, then upset. More than upset. Furious you might say. I was looking for just one Democrat with a cocky smirk, and bam! Down for the count. Yeah, you could say I was in a really foul mood. Did everyone forget about the really shitty Biden years? Worse than the Jimmy Carter years.

Or how about here in Minnesota. The DFL had a trifecta three years ago and they burned through an 18 billion dollar budget surplus, raised taxes by 11 billion dollars, and continued spending us in to a 6 billion dollar deficit. That’s 35 billion dollars they blew through. And now it’s the fraud. And the stupid bastards here decided the people responsible deserve reelection, and another trifecta. Un-fucking-believable. The most stupid voters the world has ever known.

And the education amendment passed. Not to worry, that increase that 70 plus percent of morons voted for, will soon see that 100 plus year old fund disappear. I swear to God people here are stupid. I’m starting to think they could be told their children need to be burned at the stake, and doing so is for education, these dumb fuckers would vote for it. The three automatic yes votes are “it’s for clean water,” “it’s for the environment,” or, “it’s for education.” I really have a hard time dealing with so much stupid. Hello Florida! Here I come, just before the next round of tax increases and socialist programs I don’t want to pay for.

Anyway, I watched a video by Brittany Hughes. I needed to see it. Good stuff, it got me grounded again. So, if you’re still upset about the election I would suggest watching it. It brought my fury level down to a very hot simmer.

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