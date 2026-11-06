I was stunned with the election results, then upset. More than upset. Furious you might say. I was looking for just one Democrat with a cocky smirk, and bam! Down for the count. Yeah, you could say I was in a really foul mood. Did everyone forget about the really shitty Biden years? Worse than the Jimmy Carter years.
Or how about here in Minnesota. The DFL had a trifecta three years ago and they burned through an 18 billion dollar budget surplus, raised taxes by 11 billion dollars, and continued spending us in to a 6 billion dollar deficit. That’s 35 billion dollars they blew through. And now it’s the fraud. And the stupid bastards here decided the people responsible deserve reelection, and another trifecta. Un-fucking-believable. The most stupid voters the world has ever known.
And the education amendment passed. Not to worry, that increase that 70 plus percent of morons voted for, will soon see that 100 plus year old fund disappear. I swear to God people here are stupid. I’m starting to think they could be told their children need to be burned at the stake, and doing so is for education, these dumb fuckers would vote for it. The three automatic yes votes are “it’s for clean water,” “it’s for the environment,” or, “it’s for education.” I really have a hard time dealing with so much stupid. Hello Florida! Here I come, just before the next round of tax increases and socialist programs I don’t want to pay for.
Anyway, I watched a video by Brittany Hughes. I needed to see it. Good stuff, it got me grounded again. So, if you’re still upset about the election I would suggest watching it. It brought my fury level down to a very hot simmer.
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I like your articles and agree with your comments in this one. We will see what the future brings. In the meantime those of us who support the good ole USA should start building for the next elections and the future. Part of this is to start bringing civility back.
I think we have allowed our language to deteriorate to the point where we find it so easy to use the f word when other more civil words and expressions could be used. When profanity becomes the centerpiece of an argument, it often overshadows the message.
Thanks for your work in keeping us up to date on the issues.🇺🇸
thats all correct unless you dont have faith in the election results