Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Porter's avatar
Bob Porter
2h

I like your articles and agree with your comments in this one. We will see what the future brings. In the meantime those of us who support the good ole USA should start building for the next elections and the future. Part of this is to start bringing civility back.

I think we have allowed our language to deteriorate to the point where we find it so easy to use the f word when other more civil words and expressions could be used. When profanity becomes the centerpiece of an argument, it often overshadows the message.

Thanks for your work in keeping us up to date on the issues.🇺🇸

Reply
Share
Sharon Critzer's avatar
Sharon Critzer
3h

thats all correct unless you dont have faith in the election results

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture