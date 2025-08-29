The DFL has gone off the rails. Senator Erin Maye Quade just compared common-sense bathroom rules to Jim Crow segregation and dismissed parents’ concerns as “anti-trans panic.” That’s not leadership—that’s extremism.

They want biological men in women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, and even school showers—and if you disagree, they call you a bigot. This isn’t about inclusion. It’s about forcing a dangerous social experiment on your kids and silencing anyone who speaks up.

Republicans stand for reality. We believe women deserve privacy. We believe girls should be safe in their schools. And we will never let the radical left erase those rights in the name of politics.

Enough is enough. If you’re tired of the DFL attacking common sense, join us. Stand with parents. Stand with women. Stand for safety.

Vote Republican—and stop the madness before it’s too late.

