What’s happening at Blaine High School isn’t just a disagreement over books—it’s a line in the sand. And for once, a parent actually said what thousands across Minnesota are thinking: enough.

A ninth-grade classroom in the Anoka-Hennepin School District handed students a reading list packed with titles like The Hate U Give, Last Night at the Telegraph Club, and The Firekeeper’s Daughter—books that don’t just tell stories, but push heavy ideological narratives, graphic themes, and adult content onto 14-year-olds. And we’re supposed to pretend this is just “education”?

Let’s be honest about what this is: a system that increasingly believes it knows better than parents.

For years, parents were told not to worry. “It’s optional.” “It’s about empathy.” “It’s critically acclaimed.” But when nearly every option on a list contains mature sexual content, explicit language, or deeply politicized themes, the word “choice” becomes meaningless.

And here’s the part that really infuriates people: the arrogance.

School officials fall back on the same tired script—these books are “widely taught,” they “reflect real-world issues,” and parents can file paperwork if they don’t like it. Paperwork. As if a bureaucratic opt-out form is a substitute for common sense.

Parents are not asking for censorship. They’re asking for age-appropriate education. There is a difference between preparing students for the world and force-feeding them the most controversial aspects of it before they’re ready. A 9th grader doesn’t need to be immersed in explicit sexuality or relentlessly political narratives to learn reading comprehension or critical thinking.

That isn’t education, it’s indoctrination.

And let’s talk about the double standard. Try putting a list of politically conservative or traditionalist books in front of students—ones that challenge progressive orthodoxy and see how long that lasts. The outrage would be immediate. The list would be pulled. Committees would be formed. Apologies would be issued.

But when the ideological push runs in one direction (left), suddenly it’s called “literature.”

I call it bullshit because that’s what it is.

This is why trust in public education has eroded to no trust at all for most. Not because parents are “extreme,” but because they’re paying attention. They see a pattern—curriculum choices that consistently lean one way, dismiss concerns, and label dissent as ignorance or intolerance.

The parent in Blaine didn’t start this fight. The system did, Blaine High School, by crossing a boundary it pretends not to see.

Here’s the reality: parents are the primary stakeholders in their children’s upbringing—not school boards, not administrators, not curriculum committees and not teachers. When schools forget that, they invite backlash. And that backlash is growing, not shrinking.

This isn’t education. It’s overreach and blatant indoctrination and social engineering. And it stops when parents say it does. If it doesn’t, there will be hell to pay.

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