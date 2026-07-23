For the gung-ho, all in for Mike Lindell retards, because that’s what they are. Retards. Losers. A shit stain on the State of Minnesota. Those people have made our state a laughingstock, and a national embarrassment, and this time, the DFL didn’t do it. So-called Republicans did.

I bet I made a few enemies with that statement. But in the end, I’m the one true to bettering Minnesota, and the country, and her laws. They aren’t. They’re Democrats who are still in the closet.

Here’s your boy, Mikey via Dustin Grage.

Mike Lindell just surrendered to the radical left by supporting amnesty for illegal aliens. - Conditional visas where you never have to leave the country regardless of citizenship. - Drivers licenses for illegals. - Government subsidies to illegals to gain legal status. “You have illegals who are here illegally… they’ve never committed a crime.” This is insane.

There’s also this you need to read before viewing the video.

Esme Murphy: “Mike this sounds exactly like some of the Democratic proposals over the years.” Mike Lindell: “Well I’m sure maybe the Republicans won’t like me for it.” Murphy: “I think a lot of people on the Democratic side will agree with you.” Lindell: “Absolutely.”

If that’s what you RINO’s want, get the hell out of the Republican Party, you don’t belong here, and you’re not wanted. Go join the DFL, since that’s where you belong anyway, and vote for Amy Klobuchar.

Let’s not forget this very important fact.

Everyone needs to get behind Lisa Demuth right now. She stripped healthcare from illegals and blocked bailouts to rioters during Operation Metro Surge. Didn’t cave to the mob on this nonsense once. And did it with a tied house. She held every single Republican in line.

“Mexico Mike” has caved.

And Trump endorsed this buffoon?

Maybe when he catches wind of this, the endorsement will be revoked.

Yeah, I’m going to give Lisa a plug. Visit Lisa Demuth for Governor.

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What a disgrace.