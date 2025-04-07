Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Bates's avatar
Mark Bates
May 15

I’ve seen Minnehaha a few times while working at Jas. J. Hill Days. Loud whistle!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture