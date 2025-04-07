The streetcar boats of Lake Minnetonka, also known as the Express Boats, were a fascinating and elegant part of Minnesota's transportation history in the early 1900s. Operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company (TCRT), these boats were part of a transportation network that included the famous Twin Cities streetcar system.

Key Facts About the Streetcar Boats:

Time Period : The boats operated primarily between 1906 and 1926 .

Purpose : They were designed to ferry passengers across Lake Minnetonka, connecting them with the streetcar lines that led into Minneapolis and St. Paul. It was a way to serve both commuters and tourists.

Design : The boats were styled like streetcars — long and sleek with a canopy-style roof, elegant wood interiors, and painted in TCRT’s signature yellow and red. They were about 70 feet long and could carry around 50-60 passengers .

Fleet: There were six original streetcar boats, including ones named Como, Stillwater, and Excelsior.

The Return of the Minnehaha :

One of the boats, the Minnehaha, was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980, after sitting underwater for over 50 years. It was beautifully restored and returned to service in 1996 as a heritage vessel, operated by volunteers and loved by the public.

Unfortunately, as of the late 2010s, the Minnehaha has been out of the water again due to a lack of access to a proper launch site. Efforts continue to bring her back.

