Minnesota lawmakers were promised answers when the Department of Human Services commissioned a report on fraud risks in state programs. Instead, they received a document riddled with blacked-out sections, leaving large portions unreadable. The result has only deepened frustration at the Capitol and raised new questions about transparency.

State officials (Walz & Co.) say the redactions are necessary to protect investigative methods and proprietary information from the consulting firm that produced the report. Those concerns are not valid, and the scale of the redactions has left legislators unable to evaluate the report’s findings or use them to guide reforms.

That matters because Minnesota has spent years grappling with major fraud scandals across publicly funded programs. Leaders promised tougher oversight and greater accountability. When a report meant to supposedly help fix the system arrives mostly hidden from view, that promise has been broken.

Lawmakers cannot address problems they are not allowed to see. If the state is serious about preventing fraud (it isn’t), transparency—at least with elected officials responsible for oversight—must be part of the solution. But it’s not.

Leave a comment