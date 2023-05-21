Let’s start out with Mooch getting humiliated! I never thought very highly of this nasty bitch, and I’m glad the arrogant c*nt was served a big slice of humble pie. Check this absolutely hysterical story out. You’ll love it!

Former first lady Michelle Obama has come under intense scrutiny after her new “health drink” was found to not actually be all that healthy. According to a new Bloomberg report, Michelle Obama’s “Plezi Nutrition” brand of drinks wouldn’t be allowed in schools based on the very same school lunch regulations she championed during her time in the White House. Continue Reading

The senile old geezer currently installed in the White House who is undoubtedly the worst president since Woodrow Wilson (another Democrat) shot himself in the foot, and out of the New Hampshire Primary (at least for now).

A headache of President Joe Biden’s own making appears to be on the verge of graduating to a full-blown migraine. Democrats and top Biden campaign officials are “scrambling” after the incumbent president could, somehow, cede the first unofficial contest of the 2024 Democrat primary race. And it all could have been avoided had Biden not been so bad at managing relationships, according to a damning report Thursday from Politico. Continue Reading

The completely, top to bottom corrupt DOJ should be gutted and downsized. There is absolutely no valid reason why it should exist with more than 150 employee’s including the Attorney General. There is no provision in the constitution for an FBI, or any of the other bureaucracies within DOJ.

At one time, the department consisted of only the AG, and he was part-time.

The DOJ as we know it was created in 1870, and nobody knows why it was created. There are a number of theories as to why, but factually, to this day, 153 years later, the true reason for its creation remains a mystery.

The Deep State was essentially attempting a slow-motion coup of an elected president. The investigation should have resulted in firings, indictments, trials and jail sentences. All low-energy John Durham could motivate himself to do was criticize a STASI-like FBI and call for reform and changes in DOJ procedures. In return the FBI essentially told Durham to want in one hand and blow his nose in the other and see which one fills up first. Let's face it, this DOJ is simply the armed wing of the Democrat Party. It perceives its primary function as being to ensure the rule of law doesn’t interfere with the operations of the globally known Biden, Inc. or inconvenience Democrats in Congress, or the streets. The rule of law only applies to non-Democrat Party members and other enemies of the state. They do live under the rule of law and they get it good and hard. We get the feeling some readers think we exaggerate. You think the problems are caused by just a "few bad apples." That would be beyond wrong. The whole barrel is rotten and here is our proof: Continue Reading

Lastly, we come to disgraced congressman George Santos. I’ve been calling for his resignation or expulsion from congress practically since day one. He is blight within the Republican Party. I truly believe he has a mental disorder or illness.

Democrats are not wrong to call for “Georgie porgy pudding pie, kiss the girls and make them cry” Santos to resign or be expelled, but it grates me every time they do so, while defending members worse than him, such as Nancy “Insider Trading” Pelosi, Eric “Fang Fang” Swalwell, Adam “Pathological Liar” Schiff, Maxine “The Violence Inciter” Waters and “The Squad” to name a few. But the Democrats aren’t the subject, George Santos is.

After looking at this, what more can be said?

Read the story

It’s Sunday night, hope everyone had a good weekend, it’s back to business tomorrow.

