Mental wounds still screaming

Driving me insane



I'm going off the rails on a crazy train

I'm going off the rails on a crazy train



I know that things are going wrong for me

You gotta listen to my words, yeah, yeah! ~ Ozzy Osbourne

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has indeed gone off the rails on a crazy train. I have never seen a man so obsessed, so consumed with hatred, that it’s eaten him alive. Honestly, I’ve never seen hatred like this before. To top it off, it’s unfounded hatred.

While speaking at the commencement of the University of Minnesota Law School, Walz unabashed bitter hatred surfaced along with a whole lot of lies and projection, it was a surreal event.

What should have been a non-political, positive and encouraging message of hope and guidance was anything but.

This is from Alpha News published on Saturday May 17th:

What may have sounded to some like one of Tim Walz’s recent townhall monologues was actually a commencement address the two-term Minnesota governor delivered to law school graduates on Saturday morning in Minneapolis. Walz spent a significant portion of his speech in front of University of Minnesota law students—waiting to receive their diplomas—on political rhetoric targeting President Donald Trump, whom he described as a “tyrant.” Walz also made some historical analogies along the way. At one point, he compared federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to secret police working for Hitler during Nazi Germany.

He really didn’t go there, did he?

He compared ICE to the secret police in Nazi Germany?

Yes he did.

Projection.

It was Gov. Tim Walz that ordered the closing of businesses, then deciding which ones were “essential” and could remain open. He ordered a mask mandate and arrested and/or fined businesses that did not enforce it, including those who refused to wear a mask. He ordered state workers to be vaxxed with an unproven, experimental drug. He closed churches and threatened arrest to clergy and parishioners. He had business owners arrested for not having his permission to open. He cancelled Thanksgiving and encouraged law enforcement to investigate “too many cars in the driveway” and created a snitch line for neighbors to spy on and turn in their neighbors if they weren’t complying with the governors wishes.

He would not allow loved ones to visit their families in nursing homes or hospitals.

These are just a very few of Walz’s orders from five years ago. And he has the audacity to point his fingers and claim a resemblance to Nazi Germany?

The guy is so far out there, he just can’t be reached.

There is little doubt Tim Walz is consumed with hatred. I’m not sure if he’s just bitter about being soundly defeated in the election and is taking it out on President Trump and Republicans which would be a normal reaction… for a 12 year old. Or if he’s just bitter at the American people in general for resoundingly rejecting him.

All of the above are likely factors that made him go off the rails on a crazy train.

