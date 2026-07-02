Here we are at Independence Day weekend. The big 250.

Like just about everybody I’ll be taking tomorrow off. I’ve got a lot going on. Besides, I could use the break. So today when the last scheduled post publishes at 5:00 PM CDT, that will be it until Monday morning at 5:00 AM CDT, then it’s back to normal until Labour Day.

Hope you have a great fourth, stay safe, don’t drink and drive, use common sense and safety lighting your fireworks, don’t hold the Roman Candles, etc… you know the drill.

Have a great Independence Day weekend and always remember the true meaning of it.