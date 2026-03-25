Minnesota’s fraud crisis wasn’t caused by a lack of programs—it was caused by a lack of accountability. Yet now, Tim Walz is proposing a solution that asks taxpayers to trust the very system that failed in the first place.

That’s recycling failure. That’s every Democrats M.O. They can’t help themselves. It’s in their DNA.

The governor’s plan leans heavily on centralizing power within state agencies and creating an inspector general tied to the same bureaucracy it’s supposed to oversee. But oversight isn’t credible if it isn’t independent. You don’t fix a broken system by giving it more authority.

Republicans pushing for a truly independent inspector general are right. Minnesota needs an entity with real autonomy, law enforcement authority, and the ability to investigate without political interference. Anything less risks becoming another layer of government that looks tough but delivers little.

Yes, technology upgrades are needed. But let’s be honest: better software won’t fix poor leadership or ignored warning signs. Without structural change, new systems will simply document the next failure more efficiently. Or delete it.

We’ve heard the promises before. If this moment is going to mean anything, lawmakers must choose accountability over expansion—and real oversight over political convenience.

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