Quite a bit of chatter on social media that Tampon Tim is going to end his bid for a third term as governor of Minnesota.

I first saw this info on Facebook from a sensationalist rightwing page that I’m very leery of reposting without verifying for accuracy most of what they post, so I did just that.

Blois Olson tweeted it was likely Walz would announce the end of his campaign. For those unfamiliar with Blois, he’s a DFL insider, an operative, if he’s tweeting a post like this, it’s true.

On top of this, KARE 11 has a story on this as well.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz could soon end his re-election campaign, according to political analyst Blois Olson. “He’s likely to drop out of the 2026 #mngov race,” posted Olson, citing his sources. KARE 11 can confirm that Walz will hold a press briefing on Monday at 11 a.m., though his office has not confirmed what he will discuss. KARE 11 has reached out to Walz’s office for comments and has not heard back. Hamline University political science professor David Schultz told KARE 11 that Walz faces an uphill battle in winning a third term. “It’s possible, but it’s going to be very difficult,” Schultz said, noting that no Minnesota governor in modern history has managed to secure a third term. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Now you know as much as I do. We will know exactly what the governor is or is not going to do during his press conference that begins at 11:00 AM CST.

I will have an extra post publishing at 9:00 PM CST tonight that is a follow up to this post regarding “The Big Tampon.”

