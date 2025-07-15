Last week I posted about how Tampon Tim “The Deadbeat” Walz spent 430k on private lawyers before he testified before congress last month.

Invoices for 265k of the 430k have been made available to Minnesota Madness. Click the links below to see what Walz wasted our money on.

For professional services rendered through April 30, 2025

For professional services rendered through May 31, 2025

There is still 165k unaccounted for as of this date. Walz’s office didn’t know when that would be available. Pretty sure that after more than a month, that information is available, they probably don’t want it public.

Let’s be real here, Walz didn’t need those lawyers at all.

Minnesota Rep. Harry Niska, an attorney, says the work that was done should have been conducted by in-house counsel in the governor’s office along with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. “Gov. Walz spent 12 years in Congress,” Niska said in an interview on Monday. “The attorney general (Keith Ellison) of our state spent 12 years in Congress. They know what hearings look like, sound like. They don’t need to hire Washington, D.C., lawyers at over $700 per hour to research that for them.”

Amen to that.

