In a move that is absurd it borders a committal to an insane asylum, Minnesota State University-Mankato, and St. Cloud State University are now stocking tampons and pads in men’s restrooms. Yes — men’s restrooms. Because apparently, logic, biology, and common sense no longer apply in the funny little world of the woke folk. Bunch of mental midgets. That’s a real responsible expenditure of budgetary funds, buying a product that nobody is going to use. I guess they have lots of money to burn. Those two schools have to be run by Lefties, nobody else would make such dumbass waste of money expenditures.

Let’s get this straight: none of the men walking into these bathrooms will ever use these products. Yet administrators have decided to impose a wrong and warped ideology over practicality, turning bathrooms — a space that requires no explanation — into a stage for performative inclusivity. There’s that ugly word again. Inclusivity. Screw that, I’m sick of that bullshit. We don’t have to be inclusive and it’s okay not to be, especially when it’s sexual deviancy and mental illness. We don’t have to cosign the woke lefts bullshit. I don’t and I won’t. Ever.

This is coercion by bureaucratic fiat. It’s a message from the campus elite: your discomfort, your confusion, your objections — irrelevant. What matters is that everyone be reminded, constantly, that the university marches to the drum of the sick and twisted, always wrong and flawed progressive ideology.

Who pays for this shit? Taxpayers and students. Staff have to install and maintain dispensers in restrooms where the demand is absolute zero. Meanwhile, classrooms, libraries, and student support services struggle under budget constraints. But don’t worry — we’ve got pads in the men’s room!

This is about control. It’s about forcing a wrong worldview onto everyone, whether they agree or not. When common sense clashes with ideology, ideology wins — at the expense of practicality, reason, and yes, sanity.

Minnesota’s higher education system should teach students to think critically, not indoctrinate them into a never-ending social experiment that turns bathrooms into battlegrounds. Enough is enough. Restore logic. Restore order. Restore the men’s room to men — and stop using every policy as a tool for ideological virtue signaling.

