Are we finally done with her? Well, not quite. At least until May 1st, and to a lesser extent, when the Republican primary is over on August 11th.

The conviction of former Hennepin County Board, and now current U.S. Senate candidate Marisa Simonetti highlights how personal conduct can intersect with public life. The case began with a dispute between Simonetti and a tenant at her home in Edina. During the confrontation, prosecutors said Simonetti attempted to intimidate the tenant by throwing a live tarantula down a staircase toward her.

Although the act may sound bizarre, the legal issue centered on intimidation and harassment. A jury ultimately found Simonetti guilty of misdemeanor charges including fifth-degree assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. The verdict underscored that threats do not need to involve conventional weapons; actions meant to cause fear can still constitute criminal behavior.

What will be interesting is what her sentence will be. Three misdemeanors at 90 days apiece might mean 30 days for any ordinary first time offender, but she’s a known Republican candidate in a leftist court with a leftist District Attorney and a leftist judge in a system of two tiered justice. I don’t like her odds.

I’ve written three other posts about Simonetti and this incident and other details about her life that I’m sure she didn’t want public. You can find those posts here, again right here, and finally here. You might want to read them.

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